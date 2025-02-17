17-year-old arrested in connection deadly Tulsa apartment shooting

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen inside a Tulsa apartment on Saturday, police said.

Sunday, February 16th 2025, 10:37 pm

By: News On 6


ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Teen killed in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody

Officers identified the victim as Adavion Herring, who was shot and killed around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near 51st Street and Yale Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects outside the apartment before multiple shots were fired through a bedroom window around 2 a.m.

Less than 12 hours later, officers located the 17-year-old suspect and another juvenile in a car near 41st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said both had handguns in their possession.

The suspect was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder. Authorities are investigating the second juvenile’s involvement in the shooting.

Because the suspect has not been convicted of a crime, News On 6 is not releasing his name at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
