17-year-old arrested in connection deadly Tulsa apartment shooting

Sunday, February 16th 2025, 10:37 pm
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen inside a Tulsa apartment on Saturday, police said.
ORIGINAL COVERAGE: Teen killed in shooting at Tulsa apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody
Officers identified the victim as Adavion Herring, who was shot and killed around 2 a.m. at an apartment complex near 51st Street and Yale Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw two suspects outside the apartment before multiple shots were fired through a bedroom window around 2 a.m.
Less than 12 hours later, officers located the 17-year-old suspect and another juvenile in a car near 41st Street and Memorial Drive. Police said both had handguns in their possession.
The suspect was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder. Authorities are investigating the second juvenile’s involvement in the shooting.
Because the suspect has not been convicted of a crime, News On 6 is not releasing his name at this time.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
