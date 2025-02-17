Blue Cross Blue Shield to require at-home injections for some asthma medications

Monday, February 17th 2025, 5:09 am
Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), under its parent company Health Care Service Corporation, is changing how certain asthma injections are administered.
Effective April 15, 2025, some patients will need to self-administer asthma medications at home rather than receiving them at a clinic. The affected medications include Fasenra, Tezspire, Nucala, and Xolair.
BCBS will update coverage criteria to decide whether these medications should be administered in a clinic or at home, based on medical necessity.
Concerns from doctors:
Blue Cross Blue Shield statement:
"BCBSOK is committed to expanding access to quality health care. We are updating medical policies for some medications that are FDA-approved for self-administration. Effective April 15, 2025, if not medically necessary to be administered in a health care setting under a member’s medical benefit, the drugs may be processed under a member’s pharmacy benefit for self-administration."
February 17th, 2025
February 13th, 2025
February 7th, 2025
February 6th, 2025
February 18th, 2025
February 18th, 2025
February 18th, 2025