OSU Student Union suffers major water damage after pipe failure

A major pipe failure at OSU's Student Union caused extensive water damage, leading to the closure of multiple offices, dining areas, and facilities while cleanup and restoration efforts are underway.

By: Brooke Cox

A substantial pipe failure caused significant water damage to about half of the Student Union, leading to the closures of multiple offices and facilities on Sunday.

Areas Affected

The following sections of the Student Union have been impacted:

Basement: The west end is closed to the public, affecting Union Building Operations, University Dining Services, OSU Esports Arena, Cowboy Underground, Military Affiliated Student Support, OSU Professional Sales Lab, Retail Operations, Study Abroad, Simmons Bank, Silver Clippers, Pete’s Pantry, and Pre-Professional Health & Law Support Services/Concurrent Programming.

First Floor: Offices and areas closed include Student Union Meeting & Conference Services and all dining operations except Caribou Coffee.

Second Floor: The Sequoyah Room, French Lounge, Student Union Ballroom, Hargis Leadership Institute, Student Union Activities Board, Office of Multicultural Affairs, and part of the Campus Life administrative offices are closed.

Offices housed in the Student Services Center remain open, as does the Student Union Theater. Classes scheduled in the theater will proceed as planned. Offices on the third and fourth floors are also open to the public.

Building Access and Elevator Availability

Due to the water damage, limited entry points are available. The accessible entrances are:

First-floor north entrance by the University Store Second-floor southeast entrance by Undergraduate Admissions Second-floor northeast entrance by Campus Life

The north elevators near Caribou Coffee and the Student Services Center elevator are operational, while the south elevator is out of service.

Dining Options

Caribou Coffee will be the only open dining outlet in the Union on Monday, Feb. 16. Students and staff are encouraged to visit Cafe Libro or explore other dining options on campus.

Cleanup and Restoration Efforts

The Student Union is working closely with a water remediation company to clean and assess the damage. Officials are developing a remediation plan to restore full operations.