Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness: Reconnecting Tulsa’s Native community to ancestral roots

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is a nonprofit Indigenous women-led organization in Tulsa that reconnects the Native community to ancestral foodways, wellness practices, and healing.

By: Brooke Cox

Founded in 2022 by Nico Albert Williams, Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is a 100% Indigenous women-led nonprofit that brings traditional foodways and Indigenous wellness practices to Tulsa's Native community. The organization’s mission is rooted in addressing the challenges faced by urban Indigenous peoples through education, healing, and reconnection to ancestral knowledge.

Mission to Reconnect and Heal

Williams says the nonprofit’s mission is centered on creating a safe and welcoming space for the community. It offers a Native foodways classroom, a teaching garden dedicated to preserving ancestral plants, and a supportive environment for individuals to heal physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually.

Image Provided By: Nico Albert Williams

By offering resources such as workshops, meals, and education on sustainable practices, Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness strives to address the socioeconomic disparities and health crises facing the urban Native population.

The organization also emphasizes the importance of restoring relationships with ancestral foodways, supporting Indigenous food producers, and educating the next generation of Indigenous cooks.

Opening a Physical Location in 2023

After hosting events at various locations and Williams' home, Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness opened its physical location at 49th & Peoria in September 2023.

The center now serves as a permanent home for workshops, gatherings, and community-building activities, strengthening the organization’s ability to provide ongoing support for the Native community in Tulsa.

A Unique Approach to Catering

What sets Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness apart from other catering services is its focus on traditional and modern Indigenous cuisine. The nonprofit specializes in using seasonal, ancestral ingredients that are native to North America, sourcing wild foraged ingredients and local produce whenever possible. The organization also makes an effort to support Indigenous food producers.

Image Provided By: Nico Albert Williams

The meals served at events also support the nonprofit’s broader mission, as funds raised from catering help fund services for the Native community at the wellness center.

Seed Germination Workshop

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness is hosting a Seed Germination Workshop on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at its center. During the workshop, attendees will learn to upcycle everyday materials—such as plastic fruit and vegetable containers—into mini greenhouses for seed starting. Participants will also gain knowledge on how and when to start seeds and transplant them.

Image Provided By: Nico Albert Williams

The nonprofit is providing GP Soils Seed Starter and Base Soil, seed starting trays, and a variety of veggie seeds. Participants are encouraged to bring their own seeds and upcycling materials to share.

Image Provided By: Nico Albert Williams

The workshop is open to Indigenous individuals, as the organization’s resources and space are designed specifically to support Indigenous people in their journey to heal from generational trauma and reconnect with their heritage.

A Fan-Favorite: Pumpkin Muffins with a Special Ingredient

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness Pumpkin Muffins have become a favorite among community members. Williams says the recipe is simple, yet features a special ingredient: Spicebush Berry, also known as Spicewood. The spice grows wild in Oklahoma and throughout the ancestral lands of the Cherokee people in southern Appalachia.

Spicebush Berry, which is used in ceremonial preparations and medicinal teas, adds a distinct flavor to the muffins, making them a standout treat.

Inspired by the Community’s Need

The inspiration for Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness came from the community's expressed desire to reconnect with traditional foods and healing practices. Many Indigenous people living in the city wanted to learn how to cook healthy, traditional meals and engage with the land but struggled to find the resources and guidance they needed.

Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness was born out of this need for accessible, community-driven education and healing.

Image Provided By: Nico Albert Williams

Stay Connected

To learn more about Burning Cedar Sovereign Wellness, follow the organization on social media or visit its website.