Do aliens exist? New exhibit looks at how humans imagine them

Do aliens exist? The University of Tulsa is exploring the depiction of aliens and their homes across history and pop culture in a new exhibit at 101 Archer.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

One of the most profound questions ever asked is, do aliens exist?

NASA has worked to understand, explore, and answer that question for a long time. While their scientists said they have not yet discovered life on any other planet, humans have made their own assumptions of what extraterrestrials could look and act like.

The University of Tulsa is combining all of those ideas and research into one new exhibit at 101 Archer in the Tulsa Arts District. Alien Worlds: A New Exhibition explores the depiction of aliens and their homes across history and pop culture.

Alien Worlds

The exhibit includes photos, audio recordings, videos, and interactive elements for visitors to search their own minds and wonder, what else could be out there?

It is set up in five different sections. Alex Isaak was responsible for curating a wall in the gallery related to aliens and popular culture. "I think what is most interesting for me is just seeing how the image of the extraterrestrial has evolved over time just based on things happening in society and scientific developments," she said.

Another section explores exoplanets or other places where aliens could live. Isaak said, "It looks at different moons, planets that happen to be close enough to a sun that maybe life could exist there but there is no evidence of that yet."

There is even a wall of fantasy maps, first contact narratives, and photographs showing how the familiar can be considered alien. "That section is on weird things that happen in nature on earth that feel alien and a little creepy, but they are natural and completely plausible," added Isaak.

Plan a visit

Alien Worlds: A New Exhibition opened to the public on February 7 and runs through April 26. It is a free experience located at 101 Archer's North Gallery, the University of Tulsa's arts and culture hub in downtown. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from Noon until 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to students, faculty, staff, and the public.

"Our hope is that if you come in and you are really interested in the science behind other planets, maybe you will be interested a little more in the pop culture element of it," Isaak continued saying, "If you are a history buff, who is here for the first contact narratives, maybe you will learn something about the world you live in here that is a little more on the scientific side."

For more information about programs and events at 101 Archer visit the website.