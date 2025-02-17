Owasso seeks public input to boost economic growth, entertainment options

Owasso city leaders are seeking public input to enhance entertainment, dining, and recreation options as part of their effort to boost economic growth and improve quality of life.

By: Autumn Bracey

City leaders in Owasso are working to attract more visitors and drive economic growth by enhancing entertainment, dining, and recreational opportunities.

Officials say their top priority is making Owasso a destination city, and community feedback will play a key role in shaping future investments.

A newly launched survey asks residents what amenities they want, including cultural arts centers, live music, and family-friendly venues.

Expanding sports tourism and improving local parks are also major focuses this year.

Art Haddaway, a spokesperson for the City of Owasso, said the ultimate goal is to enhance the overall quality of life.

“That’s going to look like more concerts at our Red Bud Festival Park in the heart of downtown Owasso, more movie nights, community events, The Gathering on Main especially. We’re just excited about it all,” Haddaway said.

The survey is open for public input until March 30.

City officials are also working on a new public works facility, which is expected to improve efficiency in maintaining roads and bridges. The project is slated for completion within the next year.

To take the survey, visit Engage Owasso.