Music Monday: checking in with Hoot Owl at Big Country 99.5

Big Country 99.5 is celebrating National FFA Week by donating $500 to local FFA chapters and supporting students’ travel and activities. Plus, a familiar face in Oklahoma weather is stepping in for a new role on the station!

By: News On 6

In celebration of National FFA Week, Big Country 99.5 and Tractor Yard in Coweta are donating $500 to a different local FFA chapter each day Hoot Owl, Jim Jefferies, was on Six in the Morning to share the details.

On Monday, the Barnsdall FFA chapter was the first recipient of the donation, which will help fund student travel for shows, speaking events, and competitions across the country.

Each day, the station will spotlight another FFA chapter, with the next recipient to be announced during Tuesday’s morning show.

In other news, meteorologist Travis Meyer will temporarily take over midday hosting duties on the station while host Tanner Messer is on paternity leave. Messer and his wife, Kaelyn, are expecting a baby boy soon.

