Winter Weather Prep: How Tulsa Responds When Snow And Ice Hit

The City of Tulsa says they are prepared to respond to any possible winter weather events, with 66 spreader trucks on standby.

By: Katie Alexander

Cities across eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, have strategies in place to manage winter weather conditions like snow and ice. Here’s how the City of Tulsa responds to winter weather.

Before The Storm

Public works crews are on standby to respond with the city's 66 spreader trucks. All but ten are equipped with plows. The city also stockpiles thousands of gallons of brine and thousands of pounds of salt.

When The Storm Hits

City crews are ready to deploy. They focus on these streets first:

Gilcrease Expressway LL Tisdale Expressway all arterial main streets

When Will The City Of Tulsa Plow My Street?

It depends. If you live on one of these streets, the answer is as soon as the crews can. These are the primary streets (like Yale or 11th Street) that are heavily traveled or streets near hospitals. Secondary streets are next, which include streets near schools.

Will The City Of Tulsa Plow My Neighborhood?

If your street meets the above criteria, then yes. If not, you're out of luck.

What About Downtown Tulsa?

The City of Tulsa treats downtown streets with salt and will not plow unless the snow is deep, sticking to the pavement, and expected to remain for days.