Looking for a new read? Magic City Books has suggestions for you

Magic City Books in Tulsa is hosting several author events and recommending a diverse selection of new books for readers of all ages.

By: Brooke Cox

-

For those looking to dive into a new book after the holiday season, Magic City Books has several recommendations and upcoming events featuring authors from various genres.

Brother Bronte by Fernando Flores

On Monday evening, the store will host author Fernando Flores at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 to discuss his latest book, Brother Bronte. The novel, set in a near-future fictional Texas community, explores themes of art, book bans, and the direction of society, offering a mix of dystopian elements with a sense of hope.

I Lived To Tell The Story by Tamika D. Mallory

Another major event is set for Wednesday night at All Souls, where Tamika Mallory, co-founder of the Women’s March and social justice activist, will discuss her memoir, I Lived to Tell a Story. Mallory’s book tour stop in Tulsa will feature a conversation with Tiffany Crutcher. This is a ticketed event, and attendees will receive a copy of the book.

What's Inside A Caterpillar Cocoon? by Rachel Ignotofsky

For younger audiences, What’s Inside a Caterpillar Cocoon offers a beautifully illustrated look at science and nature. The book is part of a series that explores different aspects of the natural world, and the author will visit Tulsa for an event at the John Williams Lodge at the Gathering Place on March 11. Ignatovsky will also visit schools during her stay.

Low April Sun by Constance E. Squires

Oklahoma author Connie Squires presents a novel inspired by the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing. This fictional representation brings the historical event to life through the eyes of unique characters. Magic City Books will host an event on April 17, where Squires will be in conversation with fellow Oklahoma writer Rilla Askew.

A Century of Poetry in The New Yorker 1925-2025 edited by Kevin Young

With National Poetry Month approaching in April, The New Yorker’s 100-year anniversary poetry collection offers an opportunity to explore poetry in a new way. The collection features selections from the magazine’s archives and pairs well with its recently released short fiction compilation.

Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live by Susan Morrison

For comedy enthusiasts, a new biography on Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels provides an in-depth look at the man behind the iconic show. Written by Susan Morrison, the book compiles interviews and insights into Michaels’ influence on television over the past 50 years.

All of these books are available at Magic City Books in downtown Tulsa or online at magiccitybooks.com.