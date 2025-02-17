How To Prepare Your Car For Oklahoma Winter Weather

Monday, February 17th 2025, 10:21 am
Most of Oklahoma is expected to experience freezing winter weather this week, with the heaviest conditions anticipated to impact the area north of Tulsa.
AAA Oklahoma is preparing for an increase in roadside service calls, a trend the organization observes every year when temperatures drop, bringing snow or ice. Whether due to slick roads or battery failures, AAA emphasizes that drivers should take necessary precautions to avoid potential issues.
Experts identify icy roads, battery problems, and flat tires as the most common challenges drivers face during winter.
AAA’s emergency crews say they assisted nearly 49,000 drivers across Oklahoma between January and February of 2024.
Nationwide, AAA says it responds to an average of 600,000 emergency roadside calls every week during the winter.
Here is what you can do to avoid needing help from the roadside service this winter.
In addition to the basic checks, Triple A recommends you prepare a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle.
An emergency kit should include:
These simple steps can help prevent roadside mishaps during the winter months. Winter weather can be unpredictable, but being prepared can make all the difference.
