MetroLink Tulsa offering free rides, warming station ahead of winter weather

MetroLink Tulsa will offer free fares and open a public warming station at Denver Avenue Station from Feb. 18-20 as winter weather approaches.

By: Brooke Cox

-

As dangerously cold temperatures and severe winter weather approach Tulsa next week, MetroLink Tulsa will offer free fares and a public warming station to ensure safety during the extreme conditions.

From Tuesday, Feb. 18, through Thursday, Feb. 20, MetroLink Tulsa will waive fares to provide accessible transportation for residents in need.

Additionally, Denver Avenue Station will serve as an official warming station, allowing individuals to seek shelter from the cold without requiring a ticket or travel destination. However, MetroLink Tulsa does not provide social services.

“We encourage everyone to stay weather-aware, take necessary precautions, and check for updates on any service changes,” said Scott Marr, general manager of MetroLink Tulsa.

For updates on service changes or additional information, follow MetroLink Tulsa on social media or visit www.MetroLinkOK.org.