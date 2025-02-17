Jenks Public Schools To Move To Distance Learning Tuesday

Jenks Public Schools will transition to distance learning on Tuesday due to expected hazardous winter weather, with all activities and programs canceled.

By: David Prock

Jenks Public Schools will move to distance learning on Tuesday in anticipation of winter weather.

District leaders posted the following message on the JPS website on Monday to inform parents about what students need to do.

"Due to the winter weather forecasted for tomorrow, Jenks Public Schools will have a distance learning day on Tuesday, February 18. All activities, athletic events, and Community Education programs for tomorrow (Tuesday) are canceled and the Early Childhood Center (Little Trojan Academy) is closed. The decision to have a distance learning day was made because this has the potential to be a multi-day weather event with hazardous road conditions and frigid temperatures. No decision has been made about Wednesday. District leaders will continue to monitor the forecast and evaluate conditions, and decisions will be made on a day-by-day basis. Materials and Chromebooks were sent home with students on Friday. If your student was absent on Friday, you can pick up materials today from the main office of your student’s school site from 1-3 p.m. Students in grades PreK-2 have learning menus in their take-home folders, while students in grades 3-12 should access Canvas to view assignments. A distance learning day is an instructional day and will not have to be made up at the end of the school year. Thank you!"

