Philip Montgomery named offensive coordinator at Virginia Tech

Former Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery is back in college football as the new offensive coordinator for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Virginia Tech Football announced Philip Montgomery as its new offensive coordinator on Monday. Montgomery, a seasoned coach with over two decades of experience, has held head coaching and offensive coordinator roles at Tulsa, Auburn, Baylor, and Houston.

He is known for his innovative offensive strategies and has mentored Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, Bryce Petty, and Case Keenum. Most recently, he co-coordinated the Birmingham Stallions' offense to a 2024 UFL Championship.

Head coach Brent Pry expressed excitement about Montgomery’s addition, highlighting his ability to develop quarterbacks and build explosive offenses. Montgomery’s coaching career includes an eight-year tenure at Tulsa

In those eight seasons at Tulsa, Philip Montgomery led the Golden Hurricane to four bowl games, coached 40 all-conference players, and mentored three All-Americans. In 2020, he became the first Tulsa coach to defeat two top-20 teams in the same season and led the team to its first AAC Championship Game appearance. His 2021 squad finished 7-6, playing four top-20 teams and winning the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Montgomery revitalized Tulsa football, transforming a two-win team in 2015 into a six-win squad, followed by consecutive bowl appearances. In 2016, his offense set an NCAA record as the first FBS team with a 3,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard rushers, and two 1,000-yard receivers, finishing with 10 wins.

His 2017 offense ranked 14th nationally in rushing, and in 2020, Tulsa earned its first AAC Championship Game appearance. Montgomery’s overall record stands at 38-46, with 13 bowl appearances across his career.

Montgomery also had a successful stint at Baylor, where his offenses consistently ranked among the nation’s best. His 2014 Baylor team led the nation in total offense and scoring. He was a 2013 Broyles Award finalist and helped develop multiple All-America quarterbacks.

A native of Eastland, Texas, Montgomery played at Tarleton State University and is joined by his wife, Ashli, and children, Cannon and Maci. The hiring is pending the completion of the university's standard employment process.