Owasso Public Schools looks for feedback on failed bond proposition

Owasso Public Schools seeks community feedback after a bond proposal for a new fifth-grade center failed to achieve the necessary 60% vote.

By: David Prock

-

The Owasso Public School District is seeking feedback on a bond proposition that recently failed, which aimed to add a new fifth-grade center and other facilities.

The district has posted an anonymous survey to its website looking for insight into why the proposition failed to reach the required 60 percent of the vote.

"We need your feedback! A school bond election was recently held on Tuesday, February 11th, and it included two propositions. Proposition #2, which contained funding for transportation vehicles and maintenance, received the necessary 60% supermajority, while Proposition #1 fell just short of this requirement.

As you are aware, Proposition #1 was highlighted by capital projects such as a new 5th Grade Center (necessary for the implementation of Full-Day Pre-K), a Fine Arts Center, a Soccer Complex, and four years worth of annual district needs (instructional materials, technology, maintenance, and operations).

We are looking to better understand the factors that contributed to Tuesday’s results. It is still the district's goal to bring these needed initiatives and projects to the community in a new proposal and we invite you to complete this very short, anonymous survey to further gain your thoughts and opinions.

In the coming days, we will work closely with our bond consultants to review bonding capacity and funding options. These meetings, along with your feedback, are critical factors in the development of a new bond proposal," - Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates.

School bonds in Oklahoma must earn a 60% supermajority at the polls to pass which means that even though 58.5% of voters said “yes” to the construction bond, it still failed.

