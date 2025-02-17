Semi carrying metal poles overturns on Broken Arrow Expressway, causing traffic delays

A semi-truck overturned on the Broken Arrow Expressway, spilling metal poles, but no injuries were reported.

Monday, February 17th 2025, 1:10 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Crews are working to clear the road after a semi-flipped on the Broken Arrow Expressway near the Sheridan exit.

The semi was heading eastbound, hauling large metal poles when it overturned. One of those metal poles went over the median into the westbound lanes.

Wreckers are on the scene trying to lift the semi upright. There is some slowdown but traffic able to pass around the crash.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

This is a developing story.
