Delta plane crashes, flips upside down while landing in Toronto from Minneapolis

By: CBS News

Emergency crews are responding to a crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane that arrived Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson Airport from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, ultimately landing upside down amid wintry conditions.

The Federal Aviation Administration says all 80 people on board Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air, were evacuated.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services confirmed to CBS News that 15 patients had been transported to the hospital. Out of those injuries, one child and two adults are critically injured. The rest of the injuries are minor to moderate, officials said.

The critically wounded adults — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 60s — were airlifted to the hospital, according to air ambulance service officials.

All crew and passengers have been accounted for.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed it is deploying a team to investigate the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA say they will send U.S. investigators to assist the TSB in its investigation.

Delta Air Lines later released more information, saying the single-aircraft accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. CST. Four of the people on board were crew members.

"Initial reports were that there are no fatalities. Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted," Delta said.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA issued the following statement: "AFA crew were working this flight. Reports are there are no fatalities. Please do not speculate on this incident as everyone works to gather information and support those involved."

Ontario Premiere Doug Ford said he is "relieved" there are no casualties.

"Provincial officials are in contact with the airport and local authorities and will provide any help that's needed," Ford said.

Meteorologists say that there was blowing snow in Toronto and visibility was down to 6 miles at the time of the incident, with winds at 20 mph and gusts up to 37 mph. Temperatures were well below freezing, at 17°F.

Endeavor Air is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, which is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Monday's incident occurred just weeks after a deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines plane and an Army Black Hawk helicopter at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C. Officials said everyone on both aircraft perished.

Two days later, a Leer medical jet crashed into a Philadelphia neighborhood, killing all six passengers and one person who was on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for further information as it is available.