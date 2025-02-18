Recent Tulsa shootings involving teens spark community concern

Police say it's a concern that four teenagers have been shot and killed in the past week in Tulsa shootings that are not related.

By: Eden Jones

Police say it's a concern that four teenagers have been shot and killed in the past week in Tulsa shootings that are not related.

Here's a timeline of the 3 shootings:

Feb. 8th, 2025:

Police say four teenagers were ambushed and shot around 1:30 a.m. near East 21st St.

Two of them were injured and two others, 18-year-olds Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, were killed. 18-year-old Christopher Atjun turned himself in.

Police arrested another 16-year-old suspect. They are still looking for 19-year-old Angel Ibarra.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Feb. 15th, 2025:

Police say 17-year-old Adavion Herring was shot and killed inside an apartment near 51st and Yale, around 2 a.m.

Police say two to three suspects opened fired through a window, hitting the teen.

Police have arrested 2 teenage suspects. Officers found them in an Uber and police say they still had guns on them.

Police are still looking for a possible third suspect.

Feb. 16th, 2025:

Around 1:00 a.m. police got a 911 call from a father who found his 15-year-old son injured in their home from a gun. Police say the teen died while on the way to a hospital.

Investigators discovered that his younger sibling had accidentally shot him with a pistol. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.