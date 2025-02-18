Recent Tulsa shootings involving teens spark community concern

Police say it's a concern that four teenagers have been shot and killed in the past week in Tulsa shootings that are not related. 

Monday, February 17th 2025, 6:29 pm

By: Eden Jones


Police say it's a concern that four teenagers have been shot and killed in the past week in Tulsa shootings that are not related. 

Here's a timeline of the 3 shootings:

Feb. 8th, 2025: 

Police say four teenagers were ambushed and shot around 1:30 a.m. near East 21st St.

Two of them were injured and two others, 18-year-olds Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, were killed. 18-year-old Christopher Atjun turned himself in.

Police arrested another 16-year-old suspect. They are still looking for 19-year-old Angel Ibarra.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Feb. 15th, 2025: 

Police say 17-year-old Adavion Herring was shot and killed inside an apartment near 51st and Yale, around 2 a.m.

Police say two to three suspects opened fired through a window, hitting the teen.

Police have arrested 2 teenage suspects. Officers found them in an Uber and police say they still had guns on them.

Police are still looking for a possible third suspect. 

Feb. 16th, 2025: 

Around 1:00 a.m. police got a 911 call from a father who found his 15-year-old son injured in their home from a gun. Police say the teen died while on the way to a hospital.

Investigators discovered that his younger sibling had accidentally shot him with a pistol. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Eden Jones
Eden Jones

Eden Jones started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in June 2023. She came to Tulsa after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma with a degree in Professional Media. 

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 17th, 2025

February 17th, 2025

February 17th, 2025

February 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025