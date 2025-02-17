Judge raises bond for Green Country woman arrested multiple times in ongoing crime spree

A Green Country woman with 25 charges in Tulsa County has been arrested three more times in the last three weeks, prompting a judge to raise her bond to $100,000 after prosecutors called her a "revolving door" of crime.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

A Green Country woman who is already facing 25 charges in Tulsa County, has been arrested three more times in the last three weeks, and most recently in Creek County.

News On 6 first reported on Melissa Sweet in September 2023 when she was arrested three times in a month for burglary and having stolen property. She's been arrested at least five times since then, and now, a judge has increased her bond to $100,000.

Prosecutors say every time Sweet gets arrested, she bonds out and then is arrested again for the same types of crimes, like a revolving door. Prosecutors say she has created more than a dozen victims in the last 18 months.

Arrest History for Melissa Sweet:

Melissa Sweet has been arrested at least eight times since 2023 for burglary, stolen property, drugs, fraud and stealing cars. She was arrested again just last week in Creek County after investigators say Sweet broke into a business with a hammer and an axe, stole items from inside, and then stole a large truck.

Sweet is already facing 25 charges in Tulsa County, so when Assistant District Attorney Luke Thompson learned about Sweet's recent arrests, he asked the judge to increase her bond.

"The fact that she's out, not only in Tulsa County but other counties around Oklahoma, committing more crimes, one of which she has failed to appear in Rogers County, it's reason enough to ask for an increased bond,” said Thompson.

Tulsa Arrests:

In 2023, Tulsa Police say Sweet broke into a Rogers County home and stole several items. That victim used GPS to track her stolen property to a Tulsa apartment, where police arrested Sweet.

Sweet bonded out after that arrest, and then a week later, police said a homeowner caught Sweet on surveillance video stealing from him. Police searched Sweet's car and found a backpack full of stolen stuff, like IDs and credit cards, belonging to 11 different victims.

"These are property crimes; nothing is technically violent for the most part at least. I think oftentimes, maybe in the past, they can slip through the cracks because it's not a shooting, it's not a murder, it's nothing like that, but they are important, and they matter,” said Thompson.

Police say one time, Sweet was selling stolen property on Facebook, including an Indian headdress painting worth $900. Police say she admitted knowing the items were stolen but said she didn't steal them.

Low Bonds for Property Crimes:

Property crimes often have low bonds, so Sweet has been able to bond out each time. Tulsa defense attorney MJ Denman says bonds aren't meant to keep people in jail though.

"Bonds are meant to ensure that someone will return to court when they are supposed to be there. They are not meant to be punitive. That's the sole purpose for bonds,” said Denman.

Sweet’s Criminal History:

Sweet also has current fraud and stolen property charges in Rogers County. Records show Sweet pled guilty to stealing in 2005 and 2011 and was given deferred sentences for both.

News On 6 called the Tulsa County Public Defender’s office asking for a comment but was told we wouldn't be able to get one.