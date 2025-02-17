Many Americans using smartwatches for heart health but not sharing data with doctors

A new survey shows while many Americans track heart health with wearable technology, only 1 in 4 share that information with their doctor.

By: CBS News

Sue VanWassenhove, 78, started wearing a smartwatch after experiencing several falls at home. The device tracks her heart rate, breathing, and sleep patterns—helpful features for someone with sleep apnea and other health concerns.

Wearable technology aids heart monitoring

“I have some other health issues, but I have sleep apnea. And one of the things that's great is that this measures my heart rate and my breathing during the night. So I wear my watch 24/7,” VanWassenhove said.

When her smartwatch alerted her to dangerously low heart rates at night, she scheduled an appointment with her cardiologist.

“When I got up, I got the alert with this great big exclamation point in yellow that I had gone below the danger zone that I have it set, and I told her that,” she said.

Survey reveals lack of doctor-patient data sharing

A new survey finds two-thirds of Americans regularly use a device to monitor their heart health. Smartwatches (32%) and portable blood pressure monitors (31%) are the most popular. However, only 1 in 4 people share that data with their doctor.

Dr. Laxmi Mehta, director of preventative cardiology at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says patients should be discussing their smartwatch readings with their doctors.

“These devices can give a lot of information. They're looking at their heart rate. If the heart rate is less than 50, that's gonna be a cause of concern. Or if the heart rate is above 100 and you're sitting there relaxing, that's a concern as well,” Mehta said.

Technology has limits

While wearable technology can be a useful tool, Mehta cautions that it is not foolproof.

“Heart rate and heart rhythm have been really tested and are much more validated, but there's other things like the oxygen level and temperature that, that data can vary a bit,” she said. “These technologies are not to replace the visit with the physician.”

VanWassenhove learned her smartwatch can capture an EKG, which can be sent directly to her doctor through her electronic medical chart.

“That's just invaluable. It's a great way to participate in my healthcare,” she said.

Doctors say wearable devices can catch potential health issues early, and patients should discuss any concerning changes with their doctor rather than waiting for an annual checkup.