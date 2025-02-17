Beyond Apology Commission Recommends Housing Subsidies, Land Reclamation in North Tulsa

The Beyond Apology Commission recommends housing subsidies and land reclamation to address historical harms in North Tulsa following the 1921 race massacre.

By: Emory Bryan

The City of Tulsa commission looking into race massacre reparations, has made some recommendations when it comes to housing.

The members of the Beyond Apology Commission say they're ready to start the healing process for North Tulsa that came out of the 1921 race massacre. They're starting with a housing plan that calls for millions of dollars to be invested into North Tulsa.

The commission can only make suggestions but they also have the ear of Mayor Nichols as he's deciding how to address housing issues. The housing plan would direct benefits for housing to Black North Tulsans, with priority for people with a direct connection to the massacre.

"We're starting here, but in terms of what we hope for, and that's to create a pattern of going through each priority, understand the harm, and make repairs proportionate to that," said Commission member Greg Robinson.

The Mayor and City council will have to consider the recommendations. Nichols says he'll have a plan in a couple of weeks.

What Is The Beyond Apology Commission?

The Beyond Apology Commission emerged from a 2023 community-led process sharing the same name which looked at ways the city of Tulsa could engage in conversations about repair and reparation.

The Commission's purpose is "to reconcile, restore, and unite Tulsa in a goal of shared prosperity for all Tulsans by advancing and restoring economic mobility, prosperity, and intergenerational wealth for the 1921 Race Massacre survivors, their descendants, and residents of North Tulsa, particularly those in the historic Greenwood District and surrounding neighborhoods."

What Is The Beyond Apology Commission Recommending?

Here is a list of the recommendations made by the commission.

1) Focus of Repair: Investing in Infrastructure Improvements in North Tulsa

Recommendation: Prioritize infrastructure upgrades in North Tulsa to address historical neglect and create a foundation for sustainable growth.

Conduct an equity-based assessment of infrastructure needs related to housing, including roads, utilities, and parks. Prioritize funding for infrastructure improvements in North Tulsa zip codes related to, but not limited to: plumbing and utilities; street repairs and lighting; general property maintenance and readiness. Engage residents in planning to ensure alignment with community priorities.

2) Focus of Repair: Land reclamation in North Tulsa

Recommendation: Transfer Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) owned properties in North Tulsa to an approved Community Land Trust or CDC for development projects focused on North Tulsa housing or neighborhood development.

Identify TDA-owned properties for transfer to the Community Land Trust or CDC Collaborate with North Tulsa residents to determine the viability of existing Community Land Trust or CDC or to establish a new entity. Enact City ordinances to formalize the transfer and ensure long-term accountability

3) Focus of Repair: Expand Efforts of MORE (Resilient Tulsa’s Economic Justice Program

Recommendation: Broaden the scope of the MORE initiative to address the specific economic needs of North Tulsa residents and businesses.

Allocate additional funding for grants and technical assistance to Black-owned businesses. Build and allocate funding to initiatives that increase the percentage of the City of Tulsa contracts won by Black/African-American Contractors and businesses. Partner with local organizations (recommended by the Beyond Apology Commission) to expand workforce development and vocational training (including people with justice involvement. Increase program outreach through targeted community engagement in North Tulsa.

4) Focus of Repair: Ensure Fair Property Appraisals in North Tulsa

Recommendation: Implement measures to ensure fair property valuations and eliminate racial bias in appraisal practices.

Beyond Apology can establish a committee to review property appraisals in North Tulsa. Introduce transparency requirements for appraisals and penalties for discriminatory practices. Provide educational workshops for residents on navigating the appraisal process. Provide training programs for appraisers focused on recognizing and mitigating implicit biases.

5) Focus of Repair: Ongoing Allocation of City Budget to Fund Beyond Apology Reparation Programs

Recommendation: Dedicate a portion of the city’s budget surplus and/or general fund of no less than the annual appropriation to the Economic Stabilization Reserve to establish a Beyond Apolog Reparations Fund focused on addressing systemic inequities in North Tulsa