Beyond Apology Commission Recommends Housing Subsidies, Land Reclamation in North Tulsa

Monday, February 17th 2025, 5:02 pm
The City of Tulsa commission looking into race massacre reparations, has made some recommendations when it comes to housing.
The members of the Beyond Apology Commission say they're ready to start the healing process for North Tulsa that came out of the 1921 race massacre. They're starting with a housing plan that calls for millions of dollars to be invested into North Tulsa.
The commission can only make suggestions but they also have the ear of Mayor Nichols as he's deciding how to address housing issues. The housing plan would direct benefits for housing to Black North Tulsans, with priority for people with a direct connection to the massacre.
"We're starting here, but in terms of what we hope for, and that's to create a pattern of going through each priority, understand the harm, and make repairs proportionate to that," said Commission member Greg Robinson.
The Mayor and City council will have to consider the recommendations. Nichols says he'll have a plan in a couple of weeks.
What Is The Beyond Apology Commission?
The Beyond Apology Commission emerged from a 2023 community-led process sharing the same name which looked at ways the city of Tulsa could engage in conversations about repair and reparation.
The Commission's purpose is "to reconcile, restore, and unite Tulsa in a goal of shared prosperity for all Tulsans by advancing and restoring economic mobility, prosperity, and intergenerational wealth for the 1921 Race Massacre survivors, their descendants, and residents of North Tulsa, particularly those in the historic Greenwood District and surrounding neighborhoods."
What Is The Beyond Apology Commission Recommending?
Here is a list of the recommendations made by the commission.
1) Focus of Repair: Investing in Infrastructure Improvements in North Tulsa
Recommendation: Prioritize infrastructure upgrades in North Tulsa to address historical neglect and create a foundation for sustainable growth.
2) Focus of Repair: Land reclamation in North Tulsa
Recommendation: Transfer Tulsa Development Authority (TDA) owned properties in North Tulsa to an approved Community Land Trust or CDC for development projects focused on North Tulsa housing or neighborhood development.
3) Focus of Repair: Expand Efforts of MORE (Resilient Tulsa’s Economic Justice Program
Recommendation: Broaden the scope of the MORE initiative to address the specific economic needs of North Tulsa residents and businesses.
4) Focus of Repair: Ensure Fair Property Appraisals in North Tulsa
Recommendation: Implement measures to ensure fair property valuations and eliminate racial bias in appraisal practices.
5) Focus of Repair: Ongoing Allocation of City Budget to Fund Beyond Apology Reparation Programs
Recommendation: Dedicate a portion of the city’s budget surplus and/or general fund of no less than the annual appropriation to the Economic Stabilization Reserve to establish a Beyond Apolog Reparations Fund focused on addressing systemic inequities in North Tulsa
