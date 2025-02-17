Rosa Parks Elementary students learn culinary skills with award-winning chefs

Students from Rosa Parks Elementary are learning how to cook from award-winning chefs. The Global Gardens cooking camp teaches students how to make all kinds of dishes.

By: Ryan Gillin

-

The usual chefs at a local kitchen were replaced by students from Rosa Parks Elementary as part of the Global Gardens Cooking Camp. The young chefs prepared a variety of dishes, from tamales to chicken wings.

“We are making pork and cheese,” one student said.

Derian McKoy, one of the campers, learned to chop, sauté, and prepare meals from scratch—skills she hopes to use at home.

“Instead of just sitting around and doing nothing, I can get up and actually make my own food instead of my parents doing it for me,” McKoy said. “All these skills I learned here, I can go home and try by myself.”

Inspiring future chefs

The Global Gardens community program invited the students to attend the cooking camp, where they learned from educators like Michelle Palestina. She hopes the experience helps students develop life skills and a passion for cooking.

“It allows them to envision themselves in the future as things that they want to be. A lot of these kids don’t have people in their lives who are chefs or look up to, and here they can be part of what being a chef is like, cook and share that experience,” Palestina said. “They just get to explore and try new things and be adventurous with their foods.”

Gala to feature students' dishes

Global Gardens' GLOW Fundraising Gala will take place on March 29, featuring dishes created by students from the cooking camp.