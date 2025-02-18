Winter storm preparation: Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signs emergency declaration

Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an emergency disaster declaration to ensure the city is prepared for Tuesday's winter storm.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Brine crews are expected to hit the roads at midnight to treat the streets in anticipation of the incoming winter storm. While there will be trash pickup, recycling services are suspended this week.

As for City Hall, it will remain open, but Mayor Nichols urges people to avoid coming there in person.

Q: What actions has Mayor Monroe Nichols taken in response to the upcoming winter storm?

A: Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an emergency disaster declaration ahead of the winter storm. This declaration, effective from Monday, Feb. 17 through Monday, Feb. 24, ensures that the city can act quickly from a budgetary and emergency management perspective.

Mayor Monroe Nichols Addresses the City

Q: What is the city's plan for road preparation ahead of the storm?

A: Brine crews will begin preparing the roads at midnight. The city urges residents to keep a safe distance from the trucks if they see them out and about to ensure everyone's safety.

Q: Is there any advice for people planning to be on the roads on Tuesday?

A: Mayor Nichols strongly advises people to stay off the roads on Tuesday if possible. City officials are asking everyone to look out for each other during these times, and staying home will help keep everyone safe.

Q: How will trash pickup be affected by the storm?

A: Trash pickup will still happen this week, but there may be delays due to the storm.

Key Reminders for Tulsa Residents

Trash Pickup: Services will continue, but no recycling this week. Police Presence: The Tulsa Police Department will be active, responding to safety hazards such as stranded drivers. Mayor Nichols advises residents to stay home and avoid driving if possible.





Q: Are City Hall services still available during this time?

A: City Hall remains open, but Mayor Nichols is asking residents to avoid visiting in person for services during the storm to help reduce risk.

Q: What resources are available for those in need of shelter?

A: Emergency shelters are opening around the city to provide safe, warm spaces for people. Outreach teams will assist homeless individuals in finding shelter. The Salvation Army Center of Hope accepts families, One Hope Tulsa - Rose Bowl accepts adults, and both the Tulsa Day Center and Tulsa Dream Center West Campus welcome adults and pets.

Winter Shelters Open for the Homeless

"The overflow shelters opened at 2 PM today, and we've already started taking in residents. We're urging people without shelter to seek help as soon as possible. As the storm progresses and road conditions worsen, it will become more difficult to offer transportation," Mark Smith said.

Emergency shelters are set up across the city to assist those in need. These include:

Salvation Army Center of Hope (welcoming families) One Hope Tulsa - Rose Bowl (for adults) Tulsa Day Center and Tulsa Dream Center West Campus (both accept adults and pets)





As the winter storm approaches, city leaders emphasize the importance of preparedness and caution.

Residents should stay updated on road conditions, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow safety guidelines to minimize disruptions and hazards.

