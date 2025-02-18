Winter weather prep: How to keep your home safe from fires, floods and frozen pipes

Tulsa Fire Department advises residents to prepare for winter weather by preventing pipe bursts, avoiding house fires, and ensuring carbon monoxide safety through various measures, including insulation and equipment checks.

By: Amy Slanchik

Monday’s sunshine and above-freezing temperatures are giving people a good chance to prepare for this week's expected winter weather.

The Tulsa Fire Department encourages people to do several things ahead of time to help prevent house fires, carbon monoxide poisoning and flooding from bursting pipes.

Preventing Pipes From Bursting

Firefighters say if your pipes burst this week, do your best to turn off your water immediately and call 911.

Open your kitchen and bathroom cabinets with sinks, that are on exterior walls, to allow warmer air to get to your pipes. Firefighters say it’s important to not just let your faucets drip, but rather a slow trickle, to keep water flowing and prevent your pipes from freezing. You can also insulate your pipes with foam Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department says take the time to learn how to shut off your water in case your pipes freeze. He suggests marking your water meter in your yard by putting a flag nearby because it could be difficult to find after it snows. He says sometimes debris can accumulate under the water meter lid, and that's another thing to keep in mind.

"Maybe clean that out before the emergency happens so that if you do have a burst pipe, you know how to get to the shut off, you know how to turn it off and reduce that amount of damage in your home,” he said.

Avoiding a House Fire or Carbon Monoxide Threat

Firefighters say keep your space heaters plugged in directly to the wall, and at least three feet away from anything that could catch fire. Keep your fireplace cleaned and inspected regularly The Tulsa Fire Department can install a free carbon monoxide detector in your home.

"We respond to a lot of these because people utilize things like their stoves, grills, we've seen people use generators inside their home and these are all things that can be very dangerous,” Little said.

Other Tips from Tulsa Firefighters

Cover your outdoor faucets If you have a crawl space in your home, block the wind from getting to your pipes if they are not insulated You can buy pipe insulation with sticky tape to place on your pipes If you are traveling, keep a blanket and warm clothes in your car, along with snacks and water in case you get stuck. Be sure to have your phone charged. Tulsa Firefighters also encourage people to make sure their carbon monoxide detectors are working and have a fire extinguisher at home.

Winter Weather Tips from Oklahoma Natural Gas

Set the thermostat to around 68°F to 70°F while awake and lower it while you're asleep or away from home. Set your water heater’s temperature to 120°F. Change or clean air filters, which can lower energy consumption by 5% to 15%. Dirty filters cost more to use and overwork the equipment. Apply weatherstripping and caulk to seal gaps and cracks around doors and windows. Install foam gaskets on electrical switches and outlets. Change the rotation of ceiling fans to a clockwise rotation to push warm air downward.

