Community mourns Holland Hall teens killed in crash, some calling for intersection changes

Holland Hall students remembering the lives of two teens killed in a crash at 91st and Riverside. Other Tulsans are calling for changes at that intersection to make it safer.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

As the mourning for two Holland Hall teenage girls who were killed in a crash at 91st and Riverside last week continues, others are calling for change.

Some drivers say the city needs to improve that intersection to make it safer.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Investigators say a car carrying three girls was traveling north on Riverside when it left the road at 91st Street, rolled, and landed in the creek.

Two of the girls died at the scene, while the driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A witness reported seeing the car traveling at a high rate of speed before it left the road.

The names of the victims have not been released, but officers said the girls were around 17 years old.

REMEMBERING THE VICTIMS

Olivia Agrawal and Olivia Martin are in the fourth grade at Holland Hall. They stopped at the memorial at 91st and Riverside to say prayers and drop flowers off for the teens who were killed.

"I came here so we could light these candles,” said Martin. "We wanted to say a nice prayer for the girls that died."

Agrawal hopes people will see the memorial and help support those affected.

"I want them to know that it's a horrible thing that happened and they all should support their families and what they're going through,” said Agrawal.

Nathan Gaines says he goes to the same church as the victims.

"Everybody's heart is going out to these families,” said Gaines. “This was a tragic loss. I think we've all experienced some of this in our lifetime if we've lived long enough, but it never gets any easier."

CONCERNS ABOUT INTERSECTION

Although officers haven’t released the cause of the crash, Gaines is concerned the large dip in the road isn’t safe.

"I wanted them to know that this is a problem area that definitely needs to be addressed before somebody else maybe has the same kind of accident,” said Gaines.

He says when cars drive through it at 50 mph, the posted speed limit, they can bounce up and down.

The City of Tulsa says it is waiting for the final crash report to be released before they make any decisions on if any changes will be implemented to that intersection.

