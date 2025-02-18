Lincoln Christian freshman Parker McDaniel leads Bulldogs into playoffs

Meet Parker McDaniel, the freshman sensation leading Lincoln Christian into the high school basketball playoffs with an impressive 25-point-per-game average. News On 6's Ravin Ray spoke with McDaniel and his coach Jonathan Hopkins ahead of their playoff run.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Lincoln Christian Bulldogs are gearing up for the high school basketball playoffs, led by freshman phenom Parker McDaniel, who's averaging nearly 25 points per game.

A Strong Work Ethic

It's 3 p.m. on a Thursday afternoon, and Parker McDaniel has already put in almost a whole day's work. His coach, Jonathan Hopkins, says, "I mean, Parker has me up here four days a week at 6:15 in the morning."

"As an old man, old coach, I wouldn't like it, but... I mean, he does it, so I'm grateful for that," Parker said.

A Player, Not Just a Shooter

Hopkins first heard about Parker four years ago, when he was a fifth-grader with a reputation for being a skilled shooter.

Four years ago, Hopkins said he heard about a fifth grader who could shoot from anywhere. That grade schooler was Parker.

However, when Hopkins started coaching Parker in seventh grade, he realized that Parker was more than just a shooter.

"He comes in with a reputation of a shooter, but then when I got to coach him in seventh grade, the thing that you see is he's not just a shooter and he's not just a scorer. He's a player."

Continuous Improvement

Parker acknowledges that the game has slowed down for him as the season has progressed, allowing him to earn all-tournament honors multiple times and score 30 points or more in six games.

Despite his success, Parker feels there's still room for improvement. "I try to focus on the journey a lot, just day by day getting better, coming in here working, and just trying to enjoy the journey as much as the end destination," he says.

Hopkins agrees that Parker still has a lot to learn, but he's willing to put in the work. "We want to... Got to put people up on a pedestal as leaders, but I think they have to learn how to serve and follow first. Parker had to come in and learn how to follow."

National Recognition

Parker's impressive performance has caught the attention of Team USA and colleges. However, for now, his focus is on the playoffs. The Bulldogs are aiming for a trip to the state championship next month.

With his strong work ethic and dedication to improvement, Parker McDaniel is poised to lead the Lincoln Christian Bulldogs to success in the playoffs.