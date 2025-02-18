Tulsans reminded to bring pets inside during upcoming winter storm with extreme cold

As a winter storm approaches Tulsa, local animal welfare organizations remind residents to bring pets inside to protect them from the cold, with temperatures 25°F or below triggering a city ordinance requiring dogs to be indoors.

By: Erin Conrad

As a winter storm approaches, the city of Tulsa is reminding residents to bring their pets inside to protect them from the cold.

Preventing Pet Deaths

Tulsa Animal Welfare and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals say calls about pets left outside and pets that have died from being left out in the cold increase during this time of year. Experts consider this situation 100% preventable if people bring their pets inside.

Protecting Pets from the Cold

Experts recommend letting pets outside for brief periods, keeping them in the house or at least in a garage with blankets and something to snuggle up in. If pets must be outside for longer periods, owners should provide shelter with straw that won't allow heat to escape.

Resources Available

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals gives out dog houses and straw to owners who need it. However, they emphasize that even these precautions may not keep an animal alive in a severe winter storm.

Consequences of Not Complying

In Tulsa, failure to bring dogs inside when temperatures drop to 25°F or below can result in Tulsa Animal Welfare taking the animal. Oklahoma Alliance for Animals will have straw, kennels, and dog houses available for pickup near 71st and Sheridan.

Contact Information

Residents with concerns about animals can contact Tulsa Animal Services at 918-596-8001.

Mindy Tiner of the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals warns, "They absolutely can freeze to death. Frostbite is a problem. Sometimes the sand and salt put down on roads can hurt their feet. All the things that can happen to humans can absolutely happen to pets as well."