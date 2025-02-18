DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa winter weather timeline with Travis and Stacia

Travis and Stacia answer your questions and break down the timeline as wintry weather moves toward the Tulsa area.

Monday, February 17th 2025, 8:21 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and News on 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared a live update on KOTV's Facebook page Monday evening, giving us an in-depth timeline of the winter weather expected in the Tulsa area overnight into Tuesday.

You can watch their exclusive breakdown of our forecast below, plus we've linked some need-to-know info below.

Latest forecast: Oklahoma winter weather timeline of snow, ice and arctic cold for Feb. 17

🔗School closings in the Tulsa area

🔗Here's How You Can Prepare For Winter Weather In Oklahoma

🔗Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm: Emergency Declaration Issued, Road Crews Mobilized

🔗Winter Weather Prep With The Tulsa Fire Department
