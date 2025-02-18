DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Tulsa winter weather timeline with Travis and Stacia

Monday, February 17th 2025, 8:21 pm
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer and News on 6 Meteorologist Stacia Knight shared a live update on KOTV's Facebook page Monday evening, giving us an in-depth timeline of the winter weather expected in the Tulsa area overnight into Tuesday.
You can watch their exclusive breakdown of our forecast below, plus we've linked some need-to-know info below.
Latest forecast: Oklahoma winter weather timeline of snow, ice and arctic cold for Feb. 17
🔗School closings in the Tulsa area
🔗Here's How You Can Prepare For Winter Weather In Oklahoma
🔗Tulsa Prepares For Winter Storm: Emergency Declaration Issued, Road Crews Mobilized
