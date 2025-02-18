Need a ride to work in the snow? There's a Jeep group helping in Tulsa

Winter is coming to Green Country and for many, that means time to hunker down and work from home. However many jobs, like those in healthcare or first responders, have to brave the elements The Tulsa chapter of Jeepers Anonymous, a group of Jeep enthusiasts, is stepping up to help.

By: Matt Kalish

-

How can I get a lift?

Text club president Jon Schwebach is coordinating the effort. If you're interested, text him at 918-720-3021.

Who is eligible?

Schwebach says the group is looking to primarily help healthcare workers or first responders who are worried they may not be able to get to and from work safely.

I'm eligible, what do I do now?

Text Jon your name, where you need to go to/from and when.

He says the goal is to get people to their destination safely so give yourself some wiggle room when it comes to arrival/departure times.

When is this happening?

Tomorrow, Feb. 18th and maybe Wednesday depending on how roads look. They will pick you up Wednesday if a shift goes from Tuesday into Wednesday.