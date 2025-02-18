Snow storm preparations underway in Bartlesville Tuesday morning

Bartlesville city crews are preparing roads ahead of an incoming winter storm by deploying sand and salt trucks, prioritizing main roads, and scheduling 24/7 monitoring.

By: Jonathan Polasek

With another round of winter weather headed for northeast Oklahoma, city crews in Bartlesville are working ahead of the storm to keep roads safe for drivers.

Bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds have moved into the area, with heavy snow starting to fall around 9:30 a.m.

How Bartlesville crews are preparing for snow

Public works crews have been laying down a sand and salt mixture on city streets to improve traction and prevent ice buildup.

When treating roads, the city prioritizes main streets first, followed by connecting streets and then residential areas.

Bartlesville officials say they have seven trucks available for plowing and sanding. City staff routinely prepare these trucks before winter storms to ensure they are operational.

How many trucks and drivers it takes to keep Bartlesville roads safe

During lighter snowfall, the city typically deploys two trucks. However, with heavier accumulation expected this week, all seven trucks could be put to use.

The city also has one staff member on call 24/7 during snow or ice events. That person will monitor conditions and determine if additional crews are needed.

Any crews working during major winter events will work in 12-hour shifts for as long as necessary, the city said.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution on the roads and check for updates on road conditions as the winter storm moves through the area.