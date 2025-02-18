Extreme cold and snow preparations happening in Tulsa ahead of winter storm

Tulsa road crews are treating streets ahead of a winter storm as the city remains under 24-hour snow and ice operations, with officials warning of extreme cold through Friday.

By: Autumn Bracey

-

City of Tulsa road crews are laying down brine ahead of the expected winter storm on Tuesday.

How Tulsa is preparing for slick roads

Crews began treating elevated surfaces with a salt and water mixture at midnight, and the city remains under 24-hour snow and ice operations.

Tulsa is responsible for clearing all main streets, as well as the Gilcrease and Tisdale expressways, while the Oklahoma Department of Transportation handles all other highways.

Tulsa Mayor's disaster declaration

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an emergency disaster declaration ahead of the storm to help speed up response efforts.

“This declaration was to ensure that we can act as swiftly as possible from a budgetary and emergency management perspective,” Nichols said.

Tulsa power outage preparations

While Tuesday's focus is on snow, city officials warn that extreme cold will persist through Friday.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is monitoring conditions and is prepared to respond to any power outages.