Extreme cold and snow preparations happening in Tulsa ahead of winter storm

Tuesday, February 18th 2025, 5:37 am
City of Tulsa road crews are laying down brine ahead of the expected winter storm on Tuesday.
Crews began treating elevated surfaces with a salt and water mixture at midnight, and the city remains under 24-hour snow and ice operations.
Tulsa is responsible for clearing all main streets, as well as the Gilcrease and Tisdale expressways, while the Oklahoma Department of Transportation handles all other highways.
Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an emergency disaster declaration ahead of the storm to help speed up response efforts.
“This declaration was to ensure that we can act as swiftly as possible from a budgetary and emergency management perspective,” Nichols said.
While Tuesday's focus is on snow, city officials warn that extreme cold will persist through Friday.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is monitoring conditions and is prepared to respond to any power outages.
