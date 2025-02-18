Winter weather causes flight delays, cancellations at Tulsa Airport

Tuesday, February 18th 2025, 5:37 am
Winter weather is already impacting flights at Tulsa International Airport, with several cancellations and delays reported Tuesday morning.
Travelers are advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport, as conditions continue to affect air travel.
For the latest flight information, visit the airport’s arrival and departure pages.
This is a developing situation. Stay tuned for updates.
