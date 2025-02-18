Highway 75 in Okmulgee County reopens: Eden Jones reports on the icy roads that led to hours-long closure

All lanes of Highway 75 in Okmulgee County are back open after icy conditions led to multiple crashes and overturned semis, shutting down the highway for nearly four hours Tuesday.

By: Brooke Cox, Eden Jones

5 P.M. UPDATE:

All lanes of Highway 75 in Okmulgee County are back open after icy conditions led to multiple crashes and overturned semis, shutting down the highway for nearly four hours Tuesday.

The freezing rain created dangerous road conditions, causing wrecks that left several people injured, according to emergency officials. During the closure, traffic was backed up for about eight miles in both directions.

Jeffrey Moore with Okmulgee County Emergency Management urged people to avoid travel altogether.

"I would prefer no one be out on the road at all," Moore said. "Stay home. I promise you, you're not going to make it coming into Okmulgee from Tulsa, so just stay in Tulsa. That would help us out tremendously."

Even though the highway has reopened, stranded vehicles remain on the roadside, waiting to be towed. Tow trucks have been busy responding to wrecks throughout the day, and officials warn road conditions are expected to deteriorate further as temperatures continue to drop.

Authorities advise drivers to use extreme caution if travel is necessary.

Highway 75 Back Open

US-75 is back open after it was previously shut down near Preston in Okmulgee County due to multiple crashes in this morning's very icy conditions.

Semis Overturn, Highway Closures

Jeff Moore, the county’s emergency manager, reported several problems, including overturned semi trucks and highway closures.

"We're having some semis that have rolled over around the 235-mile marker," Moore said. "In the 237-mile marker, Highway 75 north and southbound are shut down at the Preston exit."

The road closures are affecting both northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 75. Moore also noted that vehicles, including semis, are struggling to get up the hills in the area.

Other Incidents in Okmulgee County

Moore also pointed to a troubling incident involving an Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) truck.

"We also had an ODOT van truck that overturned at Highway 56 and 120 Road on the west side of the county, towards Okfuskee County," Moore said.

Emergency crews are working hard to clear the wreckage and respond to the widespread issues, but Moore stressed that the situation remains dire.

Advising Caution to Drivers

Moore urged drivers to exercise extreme caution or, if possible, stay off the roads entirely. With weather conditions continuing to worsen, the county is seeing a rise in accidents.

"We still have several motorists out on the roadway. Some are not slowing down, and they’re the ones that are sliding off the roadway," Moore said. "Slow down. If you can, just stay home."

I-40 Westbound Closed

OHP says westbound lanes of I-40 are closed right now due to two semis involved in a crash, with one partially hanging off the side of the bridge.