Tulsa city manager provides update on road conditions as crews battle winter storm

City of Tulsa crews have been working around the clock to treat roads as a major winter storm moves in, with the City Manager Tim McCorkell providing updates and urging residents to stay home due to hazardous conditions.

By: Brooke Cox

Crews with the City of Tulsa have been working around the clock to treat roadways as a major winter storm moves into the area.

Overnight Road Treatment Efforts

Tim McCorkell with the City of Tulsa Streets Department said crews began their efforts at midnight by applying brine to elevated roadways. Around 3 a.m., salt crews were deployed to further treat roads that were becoming treacherous.

“There’s still some hills that are freezing over, even though we put a good amount of salt down,” McCorkell said. “With the temperatures dropping the way they are, we’re still going to have very slick areas.”

McCorkell urged residents to stay home unless absolutely necessary, warning of hazardous driving conditions.

“It’s not worth damaging your vehicle or sustaining bodily injuries or anything,” he said. “It is going to be a major storm. It’s just getting here, and it’s going to get a lot worse.”

Challenges for Crews

McCorkell explained that winter weather significantly increases the workload for street crews, requiring long shifts and extensive vehicle maintenance.

“When we get into the winter, we’re constantly working on vehicles because you always have issues—salt is corrosive,” he said. “Then when the storm gets here, we’re running 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day. The employees are putting in a lot of hours, and the machinery is getting a lot of work.”

He said efforts will continue throughout the storm to maintain a salt base on the roadways, making it easier to clear ice and snow when temperatures begin to rise. However, he warned that conditions may remain hazardous for an extended period.

“This is going to freeze, and we’re going to get a good amount of snow,” McCorkell said. “The roads aren’t going to be passable probably for a day or two.”

Focus Areas for Road Crews

Crews are prioritizing key areas such as hospitals, police stations, and known trouble spots around Tulsa. McCorkell identified several problem areas where drivers should use extra caution or avoid altogether.

“We do around the hospitals and around the police stations,” he said. “But we have hills such as over around the 71st and Yale area and then 71st and Olympia out by Tulsa Hills—that always seems to be an issue. We put a lot of salt there. We had to address Olympia itself within Tulsa Hills.”

Turkey Mountain has already been closed due to dangerous conditions, and McCorkell advised drivers to avoid hilly areas when possible.

“If people can go someplace to get around the hills if they have to get out, just don’t drive the hills if they don’t have to,” he said.

As temperatures continue to drop in the coming days, road conditions are expected to remain hazardous. City officials urge residents to stay informed and use caution if travel is necessary.