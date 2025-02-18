Multiple wrecks involving semis block Will Rogers Turnpike near Miami

Multiple crashes, including a jackknifed semi, have shut down the eastbound Will Rogers Turnpike between Miami and the Oklahoma-Missouri state line.

By: Brooke Cox

Multiple crashes, including several involving semi-trucks, have been reported on the Will Rogers Turnpike near Miami, authorities said.

One of the wrecks involved a semi that collided with an Oklahoma Turnpike Authority sand truck. Officials said the sand truck is still operable and remains in service.

As of 10:41 a.m., the eastbound lanes at mile marker 322 were completely blocked due to a jackknifed semi, according to the Northeast Region Communications Center.

Officials have not confirmed when the roadway will reopen. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Stories:

LIVE UPDATES: Winter Storm Targets Tulsa, Creating Slick Roads, Snow Falling In Bartlesville

Tulsa city manager provides update on road conditions as crews battle winter storm

Okmulgee County drivers urged to avoid roads due to hazardous conditions