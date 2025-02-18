Tulsa Police Operating Under 'Slick Streets' Policy: How To Report A Non-Injury Crash

Tulsa Police prioritize injury crashes due to worsening road conditions, asking noninjury incidents to be reported online.

By: David Prock

-

As road conditions worsen around Tulsa, police will have to prioritize injury crashes in the city.

Under "Slick Streets" officers will not respond to non-injury accidents or accidents that do not involve an impaired driver or a disabled vehicle blocking the roadway.

"This morning there is a fine mist that is blanketing the roads, that mist is freezing immediately causing problems for motorists. Several roads are treated, but there are still many slick spots. With all the collisions and worsening conditions, we are unable to respond to non-injury collisions," said Tulsa Police on their website.

If you are involved in a crash, you are asked to file a report online. TPS says that if you see a car that has been abandoned and needs to be checked out, call 918-596-9222. If you see a car that has marking tape on it, that means it has already been inspected by police.

What Is Needed to Fill Out a Report for a Non-Injury Crash?

Should you get into a collision, please exchange the following information:

Name, address, and phone numbers of all drivers. Driver license information. The tag year, state, and number of each vehicle involved. Insurance verification information. The year, make, and model of each vehicle involved. The name, address, and phone number of the registered owner of each vehicle involved.



