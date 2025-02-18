Snow Blankets Vinita, Making Roads Treacherous

Vinita experiences heavy snowfall, making roads dangerous. Officials urge caution and have opened warming shelters as schools remain closed amid worsening conditions.

Tuesday, February 18th 2025, 12:31 pm

By: Kaitlyn Deggs


VINITA, Okla. -

Heavy snowfall has been piling up in Vinita for several hours, covering streets and parking lots and making travel dangerous.

Roads have become slick, with city and county crews working to treat them to prevent drivers from getting stranded. Snowplows with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have been seen clearing side streets to improve conditions.

Officials Urge Caution as Cold Intensifies

Craig County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation closely and urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. With bitter cold and strong winds making conditions even worse, two warming shelters are open at the Grand Mental Health Center and the Vinita Day Center.

Schools are closed on Tuesday, but there is no word yet on whether they will reopen on Wednesday.
Kaitlyn Deggs
Kaitlyn Deggs

Kaitlyn Deggs started as a Multimedia Journalist for News On 6 in January 2022. She came to Tulsa after graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

February 18th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

Top Headlines

February 20th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025

February 19th, 2025