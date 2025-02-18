Snow Blankets Vinita, Making Roads Treacherous

Vinita experiences heavy snowfall, making roads dangerous. Officials urge caution and have opened warming shelters as schools remain closed amid worsening conditions.

By: Kaitlyn Deggs

Heavy snowfall has been piling up in Vinita for several hours, covering streets and parking lots and making travel dangerous.

Roads have become slick, with city and county crews working to treat them to prevent drivers from getting stranded. Snowplows with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have been seen clearing side streets to improve conditions.

Officials Urge Caution as Cold Intensifies

Craig County Emergency Management is monitoring the situation closely and urging residents to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary. With bitter cold and strong winds making conditions even worse, two warming shelters are open at the Grand Mental Health Center and the Vinita Day Center.

Schools are closed on Tuesday, but there is no word yet on whether they will reopen on Wednesday.