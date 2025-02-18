Bitter cold in Pawhuska: Erin Conrad details snowy road conditions

Pawhuska is experiencing heavy snow and bitter cold on Tuesday with snow-packed roads. City crews are plowing, and many places are closed due to the weather.

By: Erin Conrad

The only thing on people's minds in Pawhuska today is the bitter cold and blowing snow as the winter storm continues to impact Osage County.

Driving on the roads in downtown Pawhuska and throughout Osage County, it’s been a little snow-packed so far. Some roads haven’t been plowed yet. Just take it easy; it hasn’t been too difficult to get around. There have been quite a few people getting around in downtown Pawhuska and also coming into town.

News On 6 heard from city manager Jerry Eubanks, who says the city has two plows out. We've seen them, and they’ve been plowing the main thoroughfares. Osage County also has plows out and says they’ve deployed sanding trucks. However, those sanding trucks won’t be used until the snow lightens up since they don’t want the sand to be covered by more snow.

As for what else is busy, many places are closed on Tuesday, including city and county offices. However, the grocery store here, Pawhuska Hometown Foods, has been busy all day with folks coming in and out for essentials like bread and milk. The store closed in the early afternoon, but it was busy in the morning.

So, the good news here in Pawhuska is that the roads are okay. People can get around as long as they take it slow and steady.

Things are looking okay out here, but it’s bitterly cold. The wind is whipping, and it doesn’t seem like the snow will lighten up anytime soon.