Bartlesville winter weather: Cal Day shows the hazardous road conditions

A steady snowfall blanketed Bartlesville throughout the day Tuesday, creating slick road conditions and reducing visibility as strong winds pushed the powdery flakes across streets and highways.

By: Cal Day

-

A steady snowfall blanketed Bartlesville throughout the day Tuesday, creating slick road conditions and reducing visibility as strong winds pushed the powdery flakes across streets and highways.

Snow began falling around sunrise, and while the light, dry flakes may look picturesque, the bitter cold and blowing wind make for anything but a Hallmark movie scene. City crews and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation have been working to treat roads, but the snow is quickly covering freshly plowed streets.

“The snow is really coming down, and it’s not letting up,” said News On 6’s Cal Day, reporting live from Bartlesville. “Even after plows come through, it doesn’t take long for the roads to fill back up.”

Officials say the snow is expected to continue throughout the day, with no immediate sign of melting.

Drivers who must be on the roads are struggling with the conditions. Tildon Johnson, who had to travel to care for livestock, described the experience simply: “Snowy. It’s not real fun.”

With road conditions expected to worsen as temperatures drop and winds continue, Bartlesville Public Schools have shifted to distance learning for both Tuesday and Wednesday. Many businesses in town have also closed or plan to shut down early.

Washington County Emergency Management officials warn that travel will remain hazardous as snow continues to fall, strong winds create drifts, and subfreezing temperatures keep roads icy.

Crews Work to Clear Roads as City Shuts Down

City plow trucks and ODOT crews are actively working to clear streets and Highway 75, but ongoing snowfall and gusty winds are making their job an uphill battle. Fortunately, the area has avoided the freezing drizzle and sleet that could have worsened conditions.

With schools closed and many businesses shutting their doors for the day, Bartlesville has become a ghost town as residents hunker down to wait out the storm.

RELATED