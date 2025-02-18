OSU Cowgirls look to avoid back-to-back losses in road matchup with Utah

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls, ranked 24th, aim to avoid back-to-back losses against Utah. Both teams have one home loss this season. Tipoff is at 8 p.m. CST.

By: Ravin Ray

The ranked Oklahoma State Cowgirls are trying to bounce back from a loss at BYU. They will take on Utah on the road on Tuesday night.

The loss on Saturday dropped the Cowgirls in the national rankings from 20th, down to 24th.

One thing to note is that OSU will look to snap a two-game road losing streak. They have not lost consecutive games this season.

This is the first meeting between Oklahoma State and Utah in series history.

The Utes, like the Cowgirls, have only recorded one loss on their home floor this season and are looking to extend their win streak.

By the numbers:

Utah is 20th in the NET ranking, while OSU is 28th.

The Utes rank 10th nationally with 18.9 assists per game and are 11th in field-goal percentage at 47.7%

The Cowgirls are the only team in the country to have a 30-point scoring quartet. Macy Huard scored a career-high 31 points in the season opener against Arkansas Pine-Bluff and Anna Gret Asi cashed in 33 points, which is a career-high for her in the win over Texas Southern.

Micah Gray joined her teammates with a massive 36-point outing against Chicago State. Lastly, Stailee Heard, former Sapulpa Chieftain, added 32 against Alabama State.

The loss last weekend dropped the Cowgirls to fifth in the conference standings with a 10-3 Big 12 record. Utah moved to fourth with a win over Arizona State, giving them an 11-7 conference record and currently on a seven-game win streak.

Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CST

