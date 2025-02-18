Oklahoma State offering free admission to Wednesday's men's basketball game against UCF

Fans can see the OSU men's basketball team face off against UCF on Wednesday for free at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The game starts at 8 p.m.

By: Ravin Ray

-

The Oklahoma State Cowboys basketball team is offering free admission to fans for Wednesday night's contest against UCF at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Season ticket holders will get first priority for their seats, as well as POSSE Lots 4 and 6B. All other parking and non-premium seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

UCF and OSU are tied for 13th in the conference sitting at 4-10 in Big 12 play. The Cowboys are 9-3 at home this season.

Oklahoma State ranks 13th in the nation in bench points per game. They average 32 points from their reserves every matchup.

UCF is 22nd in the national ranks in free throw percentage. (77.5%)

Doors will open at 7:00 p.m. and the game tips off at 8:00 p.m. in Stillwater.