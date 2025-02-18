Holland Hall identifies 2 teenage students killed in crash

Holland Hall has identified the two teenage students who were killed in a crash late Thursday night near 91st and Riverside in Tulsa. The school said Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond were juniors.

By: News On 6, Drake Johnson

The two teenage girls who died in a crash late Thursday night in Tulsa have been identified.

Holland Hall shared photos of the girls, Mollie Buffington and Claire Esmond, on Tuesday.

The girls were students at the school.

Crash Details

The fatal crash happened near 91st and Riverside in Tulsa. According to police, the three teens were in a vehicle that lost control and crashed. Two students died at the scene, while a third remains hospitalized in critical condition. Authorities have not released further details about what led to the accident.

Community Response & Calls for Change

As the Holland Hall community grieves, some are pushing for changes at the intersection to prevent future tragedies. Parents and students have expressed concerns about visibility issues and traffic patterns in the area.

"I wanted them to know that this is a problem area that definitely needs to be addressed before somebody else maybe has the same kind of accident,” Nathan Gaines told News On 6 Monday.

Supporting Students & Families

School officials are offering grief counseling and support services for students, staff, and families affected by the tragedy. Experts recommend open conversations and emotional support to help teens process their grief.

"This is a really hard situation to make sense of you can't make sense of it, and you want to give someone the opportunity to help you," said Lorri Perez, Family and Children Services

