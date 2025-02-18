Pryor winter storm: Reagan Ledbetter shows the strong winds and bitter cold in Mayes County

Snow and strong winds have created dangerous travel conditions in Pryor, where road crews and emergency responders are bracing for worsening weather through the night.

By: Reagan Ledbetter

Snow and strong winds have created dangerous travel conditions in Pryor, where road crews and emergency responders are bracing for worsening weather through the night.

Steady snowfall began early Tuesday and remained heavy through the afternoon before tapering off slightly. While Pryor avoided the icy conditions that hit Tulsa, wind-driven snow is making visibility poor and roads treacherous.

Officials in Mayes County are also monitoring potential traffic surges if winter weather forces closures on I-44 or U.S. 412. A shutdown could divert a significant amount of traffic onto U.S. 69, a major corridor through Pryor.

“One of the concerns we talked about this morning was I-44,” Pryor Police Chief Jeremy Cantrell said. “If it shuts down, it will push a lot of traffic through town, so we’re preparing for that possibility.”

With dangerously cold temperatures expected to continue into the weekend, local emergency management teams are working to ensure warming shelters are fully stocked. The Mayes County Fairgrounds is operating as a 24-hour warming shelter, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s SMART teams—consisting of troopers and National Guard members—are on standby in Vinita and Chouteau to assist stranded drivers.

Officials urge residents to avoid travel if possible and to take precautions against the extreme cold. For those needing a warm place to stay, the Mayes County Fairgrounds shelter is open.