Tulsa Dream Center warming shelter: Ethan Wright shares details as Tulsa takes on snow, deadly cold

As snow and bitter cold grip Tulsa, the Tulsa Dream Center is providing emergency shelter for those without a warm place to go.

By: Ethan Wright

With temperatures plummeting and wind chills expected to reach minus 23 degrees, officials warn the extreme weather poses a life-threatening risk, especially to those experiencing homelessness.

The Tulsa Dream Center's West Campus is among several warming centers now open, offering shelter and allowing people to bring their pets.

"This is life or death, basically," said Jennifer Rivera with the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma. "It's important that we have places like this for people to come in."

The Tulsa Dream Center will remain open as a warming shelter through Friday, while other 24/7 warming centers include:

Salvation Army Center of Hope Tulsa Day Center John 316 Mission Youth Services of Tulsa (for ages 16-24) Denver Avenue Station (open through Thursday) Overflow shelters at the Rose Bowl and Tulsa Dream Center



