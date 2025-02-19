Preview: Oklahoma State hosts UCF in reunion matchup for Cowboys' leading scorer

Oklahoma State has a home matchup on Wednesday against UCF where fans get can in free thanks to the wintery weather in Oklahoma this week. Despite the frigid weather, the Cowboys and Golden Knights will still take the court. News On 6's John Holcomb has the preview, and shares what to expect: ⬇️

By: John Holcomb

Oklahoma State has a home matchup on Wednesday against UCF where fans get can in free thanks to the wintery weather in Oklahoma this week.

Despite the frigid weather, the Cowboys and Golden Knights will still take the court. News On 6's John Holcomb has the preview, and shares what to expect: ⬇️

BIG 12’s FASTEST

No two teams in the Big 12 play at a faster pace than OSU and UCF. Lately, that tempo hasn’t resulted in wins.

The Knights have lost six in a row, and the Cowboys are coming off a week that included a buzzer-beating three by TCU and a 38-point home defeat by Texas Tech. UCF hasn’t won since taking down TCU in Orlando on January 26th.

CHI CHI REUNION

The Cowboys’ leading scorer, Chi Chi Avery, played for UCF last season.

He played a role in the Knights’ victories over OSU in Stillwater and at the Big 12 Tournament.

He averaged just over 7 points per game for Johnny Dawkins’ squad and is scoring better than 12 points per game for OSU. The Cowboys are 0-3 all-time against UCF.

PARADE TO THE LINE

For all their fast pace, Wednesday’s game could take a while. The Cowboys lead the Big 12 in free throw attempts and makes, and UCF is third in those categories.

A two-and-a-half-hour contest that ends with both teams in the 80s is a definite possibility. And it’s worth noting that the Cowboys are unbeaten when they score at least 80 in a game.

Follow News On 6's John Holcomb on X/Twitter and for more sports coverage, visit NewsOn6.com/sports