Bartlesville coffee shop stays open as residents brave the snow

Snow continues to fall in Bartlesville, leaving roads slick but not empty as some businesses stay open and residents find ways to enjoy the winter weather.

By: Chloe Abbott

Despite freezing temperatures, some Bartlesville residents ventured out for caffeine.

“I needed my coffee,” Faith Knight said.

Jessica Jacobs, a barista at 7 Brew, said business has been steady throughout the day.

“It’s been pretty steady for as snowy as it is out here, but there’s been a period of breaks throughout,” Jacobs said.

7 Brew was one of the few coffee shops open, and Jacobs said it was important to serve the community.

“We know that we’ve got a community that also puts in good work for the community, as the hospital workers and the emergency staff—they all need their caffeine and coffee to get them going through the night shift,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs, the only barista working, started her shift at 5:30 a.m. and won’t finish until 10 p.m. She said she is staying warm with layers.

“Lots of layers. I got on three or four layers underneath, so just extra layers for the day,” she said.

Making time for fun

While some residents worked, others took advantage of the snow day.

“We’re having fun, not going to let the cold temps keep us in,” Katie Bonnett said. “I’m originally from Wisconsin, so loving this weather.”

Her son, Jace, was excited to go sledding on a familiar hill.

“We’ve been sledding here for a couple of years, so it’s just like our home spot,” he said. “It’s just deep and you go fast, you know.”

Bonnett said the roads were slick, but most drivers were cautious.

“I’m seeing, for the most part, people are going slow, paying attention to other drivers, driving defensively,” she said.

Schools shift to distance learning

Bartlesville Public Schools were closed for a snow day, but classes will resume through distance learning.