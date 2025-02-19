'Jeepers Anonymous' helps Oklahoma healthcare workers, first responders get to work in winter storm

A group of Jeep enthusiasts stepped up to help first responders and healthcare workers get to work safely during severe winter weather.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Jeepers Anonymous answers the call

Jeepers Anonymous, a group of Jeep owners dedicated to helping their community, spent the day transporting doctors, nurses, and first responders through the snowy conditions.

From veterans to families needing a little extra help, Jeepers Anonymous is all about helping their neighbors. “We don’t target just one group we’re here to assist anywhere we can in the community," said Bobby Edlund, a volunteer driver.

Preparing for the storm

When Edlund heard about the need for transportation, he quickly started preparing.

"Went to Ace Hardware, started buying sandbags to put in the back of the Jeep to add some extra weight," Edlund said. "So, I did all of my prep last night and I was up bright and early this morning ready to go."

He picked up his first passenger around 8 a.m., transporting healthcare workers to their shifts.

Making a difference

"Knowing that I was able to help somebody that didn’t feel safe or comfortable driving in this weather and to be able to get them to work to provide the services they needed to others," Edlund said.

For those he helped, the rides were invaluable.

"This is a blessing," said healthcare worker Cornette Sinclair.

Edlund picked up six people throughout the day, and other Jeepers Anonymous members planned to continue assisting into the night.