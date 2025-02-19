Icy roads lead to crashes in Vinita: Sam Carrico reports on the winter weather conditions

Snow continued to come down in Vinita throughout the evening on Tuesday. Crews worked around the clock to keep drivers safe.

By: Sam Carrico

Snow continued to come down in Vinita throughout the evening on Tuesday. Crews worked around the clock to keep drivers safe.

News On 6 crews saw a lot of cars on the side of the road and some close calls by drivers not going as slow as the conditions required.

Caiven Ayers was passing through town on his way to Branson and says he saw several crashes. "We've seen multiple accidents, hit and runs, people just taking off after accidents. I think the biggest keys is just watching others," he said.

Royce Burks lives in Vinita and says this is some of the worst winter weather he's seen. "The roads are packed. And where we live out in the trailer park, the roads are packed. We didn't want to get out in this but we had to," said Burks.

While the snow was letting up by 11:00pm on Tuesday, those frigid temperatures will be around for a while, so when you're out and driving, it's still important to be prepared and respect those conditions.