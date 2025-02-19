Shelters and warming centers in Oklahoma

Wednesday, February 19th 2025, 10:21 am
As cold weather and winter storms impact Oklahoma, state and local officials open shelters and warming centers to offer relief to residents, ensuring access to warmth and support during extreme conditions.
Overnight Shelters:
Overnight Shelters:
Overnight Youth Shelters:
Overnight Shelters:
B the Light - 219 N Virginia Ave, Bartlesville
Overnight Shelters:
C3 - Cross Connection Church - 329 N Pesotum, Shawnee
Higher Ground Church - 217 W Farrall St, Shawnee
Overnight Shelters:
First Baptist Church - 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City
Overnight Shelters:
Hope Outreach - 815 W. Main, Enid
Salvation Army - 516 N. Independence, Enid
Overnight Shelters:
First Baptist Church of Boise City - 103 Cimarron Ave, Boise City
Overnight Shelters:
Grove Community Center - 104 W. 3rd, Grove
Overnight Shelters:
Hands of Hope Food and Resource Center - 724 W. Main Street, Durant
Overnight Shelters:
Jay Community Center - 429 S 9th, Jay
Overnight Shelters:
Pryor Rescue Mission - 640 W Graham, Pryor
Warming Centers:
Mayes County Fairgrounds - 2200 NE 1st St, Pryor
Overnight Shelters:
Mission of Hope - 1804 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater
Overnight Shelters:
Grand Mental Health - 405 E Excelsior, Vinita
Warming Centers:
Vinita Day Center - 131 S Wilson St, Vinita
Warming Centers:
Checotah City Hall - N. Broadway, Checotah
Tiger Mountain Fire Department - Checotah, OK
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 200 Wolf Robe Circle, Concho
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 132 E. Main, Geary
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 20415 Hwy 33, Hammon
Warming Centers:
Compassion of Christ Ministries - 301 W. Main, Hugo
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 400 W. Erwin, Kingfisher
Warming Centers:
Salvation Army Corps - 1306 SW E Avenue, Lawton
Warming Centers:
Main Attractions - 116 N Main, Miami
Warming Centers:
First Free Will Baptist TruLife Center - 601 S. Oklahoma, Okmulgee
Warming Centers:
Pleasant Ridge Schoolhouse - 125 N. Commercial Ave, Temple
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 257210 East Rd, Watonga
Warming Centers:
West Siloam Assembly of God - 5524 Cedar Drive, Colcord
Warming Centers:
Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 43554 CR, Woodward
For non-emergency disaster assistance or information on health and human services, call 211.
For road conditions and updates, visit www.okroads.org or use the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
Residents needing non-emergency disaster assistance or information on health and human services can call 211 for help. Officials urge the public to reserve 911 calls for emergencies only.
For more updates and road conditions, visit www.okroads.org or use the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
February 19th, 2025
February 17th, 2025
January 25th, 2025
January 17th, 2025
February 20th, 2025
February 19th, 2025
February 19th, 2025