Shelters and warming centers in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has shelters and warming centers statewide to provide relief for residents when there are freezing temperatures and hazardous conditions.

By: Brooke Cox

As cold weather and winter storms impact Oklahoma, state and local officials open shelters and warming centers to offer relief to residents, ensuring access to warmth and support during extreme conditions.

Tulsa Area

Overnight Shelters:

Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command - 924 Hudson Ave, Tulsa

Oklahoma City Area

Overnight Shelters:

Homeless Alliance - 1601 NW 4th St., Oklahoma City Day Shelter - 1729 NW 3rd St., Oklahoma City City Care - 532 N Villa Ave., Oklahoma City City Rescue Mission - 800 W California Ave., Oklahoma City Salvation Army - 1001 N Penn Ave., Oklahoma City

Overnight Youth Shelters:

Sisu Youth - 2129 NW 30th St., Oklahoma City Pivot - 201 NE 50th St., Oklahoma City

Other Locations Listed By City

Bartlesville

Overnight Shelters:

B the Light - 219 N Virginia Ave, Bartlesville

Shawnee

Overnight Shelters:

C3 - Cross Connection Church - 329 N Pesotum, Shawnee

Higher Ground Church - 217 W Farrall St, Shawnee

Elk City

Overnight Shelters:

First Baptist Church - 1600 W Country Club Blvd, Elk City

Enid

Overnight Shelters:

Hope Outreach - 815 W. Main, Enid

Salvation Army - 516 N. Independence, Enid

Boise City

Overnight Shelters:

First Baptist Church of Boise City - 103 Cimarron Ave, Boise City

Grove

Overnight Shelters:

Grove Community Center - 104 W. 3rd, Grove

Durant

Overnight Shelters:

Hands of Hope Food and Resource Center - 724 W. Main Street, Durant

Jay

Overnight Shelters:

Jay Community Center - 429 S 9th, Jay

Pryor

Overnight Shelters:

Pryor Rescue Mission - 640 W Graham, Pryor

Warming Centers:

Mayes County Fairgrounds - 2200 NE 1st St, Pryor

Stillwater

Overnight Shelters:

Mission of Hope - 1804 S Perkins Rd, Stillwater

Vinita

Overnight Shelters:

Grand Mental Health - 405 E Excelsior, Vinita

Warming Centers:

Vinita Day Center - 131 S Wilson St, Vinita

Checotah

Warming Centers:

Checotah City Hall - N. Broadway, Checotah

Tiger Mountain Fire Department - Checotah, OK

Concho

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 200 Wolf Robe Circle, Concho

Geary

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 132 E. Main, Geary

Hammon

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 20415 Hwy 33, Hammon

Hugo

Warming Centers:

Compassion of Christ Ministries - 301 W. Main, Hugo

Kingfisher

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 400 W. Erwin, Kingfisher

Lawton

Warming Centers:

Salvation Army Corps - 1306 SW E Avenue, Lawton

Miami

Warming Centers:

Main Attractions - 116 N Main, Miami

Okmulgee

Warming Centers:

First Free Will Baptist TruLife Center - 601 S. Oklahoma, Okmulgee

Temple

Warming Centers:

Pleasant Ridge Schoolhouse - 125 N. Commercial Ave, Temple

Watonga

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 257210 East Rd, Watonga

Colcord

Warming Centers:

West Siloam Assembly of God - 5524 Cedar Drive, Colcord

Woodward

Warming Centers:

Cheyenne & Arapaho ERC - 43554 CR, Woodward

Additional Resources

For non-emergency disaster assistance or information on health and human services, call 211.

For road conditions and updates, visit www.okroads.org or use the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.

Emergency Assistance Available

