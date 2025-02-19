OHP responds to more than 240 crashes statewide during winter storm

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to more than 240 crashes statewide on Tuesday as winter weather created dangerous driving conditions, leading to road closures and multiple incidents.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to more than 240 crashes across the state on Tuesday as winter weather created hazardous driving conditions. Troopers are urging drivers to use caution on the roads.

Turner Turnpike

One incident on the Turner Turnpike near Sapulpa involved a semi-truck that cut off a snowplow and clipped it. Troopers said the same semi was later involved in another crash farther down the turnpike after hitting a center median.

Will Rogers Turnpike

On the Will Rogers Turnpike, another semi-truck carrying hundreds of boxes of eggs crashed, spilling its load across the highway. Authorities said there were only minor injuries.

I-44 near Harvard in Tulsa

A separate crash near I-44 and Harvard caused delays overnight when a semi-truck flipped onto its side in the eastbound lanes of the I-44 bridge over Harvard. Traffic is moving slowly through the area, and drivers are advised to avoid it this morning. There is no word yet on whether anyone was injured.

Highway 75

One of the worst stretches was along U.S. Highway 75 between Okmulgee and south of Tulsa, where troopers shut down the highway for four hours Tuesday to clear multiple wrecks.

Authorities remind drivers to slow down and be prepared for changing road conditions.

