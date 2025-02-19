Winter storm update: Day 2 of dangerous cold temps, snow and ice

A winter storm continues to impact Oklahoma for a second day, bringing snow, ice, hazardous road conditions, and dangerously cold temperatures, prompting school closures, emergency responses, and safety warnings for residents.

By: Brooke Cox

A powerful winter storm has brought snow, ice, and frigid temperatures to Green Country, leading to hazardous road conditions and widespread school closures Wednesday morning.

9:30 a.m. — The City of Tulsa has issued a winter storm update, warning residents of extreme cold, hazardous road conditions, service closures, and ongoing emergency response efforts.

7:30 a.m. — With wind chills dipping below zero, doctors are warning anyone with exposed skin to take caution. Hypothermia occurs when the body's temperature drops below 95°.

Dr. Hieu C. Nguyen from Norman Regional Health System says, “Shivering is your body’s way of creating heat. When you stop shivering, that’s when we get concerned. That means you’re at a point where hypothermia has kicked in and it might be serious.”

Those most at risk include people who drink alcohol, have certain health conditions, and the elderly.

5:45 a.m. — City of Tulsa Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell provides an update on street conditions. Crews have been working overnight to clear snow and treat icy spots, focusing on hills and areas with accumulated snow in the roadway. McCorkell urges drivers to avoid passing plows, as they are operating as emergency vehicles and emphasizes that snow removal efforts will continue until all streets are safe.

Road Conditions and Travel Advisory

Authorities are urging residents to stay off the roads unless necessary. Tulsa streets remain snow-packed with ice underneath, making driving conditions treacherous. Meteorologist Alan Crone reports that wind chills have dipped as low as -20° in some areas, increasing risks for travelers.

Emergency crews have responded to numerous incidents overnight, including a semi-truck rollover on I-44 near Harvard. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has deployed plows and salt trucks, but slick spots persist, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

School and City Closures

Many school districts, including Tulsa Public Schools, have either closed for the day or moved to virtual learning due to dangerous travel conditions. City officials have also announced closures of non-essential offices, urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible.

Emergency Responses and Safety Precautions

The Tulsa Fire Department has seen a rise in emergency calls including:

More than three dozen car accidents Seven cold exposure incidents Three carbon monoxide-related calls due to improper heating methods. Officials emphasize that residents should never use ovens or outdoor grills for heat.

For those experiencing homelessness, the city is working with Housing Solutions Tulsa to provide shelter. Overflow shelters, including One Hope Tulsa’s Rose Bowl and the Tulsa Dream Center’s West Campus, remain open.

Looking Ahead

While temperatures are expected to remain dangerously low, relief is on the horizon. Forecasters predict a warming trend beginning Saturday, with highs reaching near 70 degrees by Monday. Until then, officials continue to stress extreme caution and preparedness for residents braving the winter storm.

